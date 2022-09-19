Create New Account
Democrat Party 'BECAME A RELIGION' How Biden LOST her vote
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Glenn Beck


Sep 19, 2022 Sasha Stone "devoted [her] entire life" to the Democrat Party. But after voting for President Biden and realizing that he didn't return America to the "normal" she longed for, she has found herself somewhere she never thought she'd be: on the Glenn Beck Program. Stone, the author of the new piece, "How Joe Biden Lost My Vote," describes to Glenn the moment the Democrat Party became a "religion," what she learned from watching Trump rallies, and why she has "never seen anything like" the Left's "dehumanization" of Trump supporters: "I see the cult more on the Left than on the Right."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smwKSFcH9Xg

current eventspoliticsdemocratreligionbidencultthe leftglenn beckdehumanizationsasha stonelost vote

