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Howard Dean question if George W. Bush had foreknowledge of 911 Terror Attack
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177 views • September 17, 2020
Bush asked in press conference about Howard Dean questioning if Bush had 911 foreknowledge
His response and the media laughter after it tell much.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Bush and The Press Laugh at President Bush denial of 911 foreknowledge.
followed by Bush Dear in the headlights look as the next question is asked.
His response and the media laughter after it tell much.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Bush and The Press Laugh at President Bush denial of 911 foreknowledge.
followed by Bush Dear in the headlights look as the next question is asked.
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