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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 4) The 14th Amendment and Do you need License to Practice - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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31 views • July 25, 2021
Practice license is required ONLY for U.S and U.S.A Inc. citizens in order to legally treat their fellow persons/citizen. As American State National or State Citizen, lawfully under the Public Law, you don't need their corporate license to treat American State Nationals / State Citizens. U.S and U.S.A Inc. Doctors must get together to sue the criminal cartel of their Medical Tyranny, since their foreign government (The U.S and U.S.A Inc. and all their incorporated federal agencies) don't have the ability to control substances beyond Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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