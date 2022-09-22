Critical Prayer for this Season of Transition and Mantles for Jamaica

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Due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, the cabal has unleashed upon the nations chaos and destruction of humanity. Instead of their plans succeeding, we decreed this new era is the Lords. This was followed by the release of mantles on the members of the Grace Corps who will be working together in Jamaica