Career Migrants?
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

‘Invasion Influencers’

* Migrant surge may hit 100K per week.

* Nearly 200K encounters in December — setting a new record.

* Many are flying overseas to cross our borders, making videos of their travels and cashing in online.

* A majority of them are false, fraudulent asylum seekers.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (20 December 2023)

Keywords
traffickingjesse wattersborder crisissouthern borderliberalismglobalismdeportationmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisasyluminfiltrationleftismbroken bordersubversionopen bordersmugglingrepatriationmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementbill melugincareer migrantinvasion influencer

