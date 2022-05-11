President Joe Biden Signs the Ukraine Defense Lend-Lease Act on Victory Day

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05/09/2022 President Joe Biden signs the Ukraine Democratic Defense Lend-Lease Act on V Day, the same day that Putin holds a military parade in Moscow. The Act will enable more defense weapons to be supplied to Ukraine for their fight against Russian invasion.