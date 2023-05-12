Create New Account
Miles Guo’s Broadcast: What's The CCP's "Fox Hunt" plan
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2gutko3ba0

Miles' Broadcast: What's The CCP's "Fox Hunt" plan

The so called "Fox Hunt" plan Was to eliminate any political opponent, as well as to persecute the common people and the private businessman.


文贵先生直播回顾：什么是中共 #猎狐行动？

所谓的 "猎狐行动"是为了消灭任何政治对手，以及迫害普通人和私营企业主。


