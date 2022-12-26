Create New Account
Vaccine Disaster Will Cost Human Society A Huge Price
Published a day ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/623579

Summary：On December 24th, Miles Guo revealed that recent COVID outbreaks in mainland China is the result of collateral damage incurred by COVID vaccine. People with different physiological, environmental and societal situations would experience varied results. In such an intricate situation, there is no clear solution. Even worse, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is occupied with censoring authentic news about the outbreak, trying to blame this wave of outbreak on Blank Paper Movement protesters, who are expressing distress over the Zero-COVID policy and demanding the government to step down.

