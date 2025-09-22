Skeptical Always - With Professor Ian Plimer.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Be both entertained and educated!
A special evening with world renowned geologist Professor Ian Plimer at the pre-launch of his newest book 'Sceptical Always' recorded on Friday 19th September, 2025.
Southport, Qld, Australia.
Brought to you by https://australiansforaustralia.net.au/
Filmed by https://aussieflyers.com/
Thanks for watching.