John-Henry Westen
May 30, 2024
Witches attacked chastity speaker Jason Evert, who travels the world teaching about Christ's plan for the dignity of the human person. The witches cursed and rallied against Evert, but Evert's message reached even more students after taking his speech online. Not satisfied with this, Evert's detractors even assaulted him, dumping a can of tomato soup on Evert during one of his in-person speeches. Evert responded with prayer and petition to the Blessed Virgin Mary. However, the mainstream media has focused only on baselessly tearing down Evert's character for his pro-family values, and mischaracterizing Evert's Catholic message on the family.
Watch now for the full truth of Jason Evert's message that the mainstream media will not show you, and get even more truthful news on the brand-new LSNTV App, available on Apple and Android.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4yhptn-jason-evert-attacked-by-witches-fake-news-and-tomato-soup.html
