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Millionaire makes shocking claim after Trump meeting; State Reps call on senators to reject electors
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543 views • December 23, 2020
00:00 Trump Betrayed From Within: Byrne
Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Overstock, who’s part of a data analyst team analyzing anomalies in election results, says President Donald Trump’s advisers “want him to lose” the election “and are lying to him.”
01:49 Reps. Call on Senators to Reject Electors
State legislators from Mississippi, South Carolina, and Alabama are calling on their senators to stand against election fraud. They're asking them to join Congressman Mo Brooks’ effort—to push for a full investigation into voting irregularities, and reject electors from contested states.
02:50 D’souza: Election Distrust Spells Trouble
At the same conference in Florida, filmmaker Dinesh D’souza gives NTD his perspective on election issues.
05:26 Group Calls on Election Fraud Witnesses
Project Veritas says it's looking for whistleblowers. The group's founder told us at a Turning Point USA conference why he thinks it's important to come forward—and why it's just as tough to do that.
07:50 DHS: CCP Threatens American Lives
The Department of Homeland Security says Americans are "suffering and dying every day because of the Chinese Communist Party." They say every American business, media institution, and citizen, must work to fight off the threat of the regime.
Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Overstock, who’s part of a data analyst team analyzing anomalies in election results, says President Donald Trump’s advisers “want him to lose” the election “and are lying to him.”
01:49 Reps. Call on Senators to Reject Electors
State legislators from Mississippi, South Carolina, and Alabama are calling on their senators to stand against election fraud. They're asking them to join Congressman Mo Brooks’ effort—to push for a full investigation into voting irregularities, and reject electors from contested states.
02:50 D’souza: Election Distrust Spells Trouble
At the same conference in Florida, filmmaker Dinesh D’souza gives NTD his perspective on election issues.
05:26 Group Calls on Election Fraud Witnesses
Project Veritas says it's looking for whistleblowers. The group's founder told us at a Turning Point USA conference why he thinks it's important to come forward—and why it's just as tough to do that.
07:50 DHS: CCP Threatens American Lives
The Department of Homeland Security says Americans are "suffering and dying every day because of the Chinese Communist Party." They say every American business, media institution, and citizen, must work to fight off the threat of the regime.
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