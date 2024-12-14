Ευφρόσυνο Όνειρο-A Joyful Dream

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ας παρακολουθήσουμε τα πρώτα βήματα του άνθρώπου που με την ομιλία του, τον μπερδεμένο λόγο του, την στάση του και γενικά την ύπαρξή του μας κάνει να λυνόμαστε στα γέλια. Βλέπουμε το ξεκίνημα του παλιάτσου Φρόσυνου-Αφρόσυνου του μεγαλύτερου κλόουν της σύγχρονης θρησκευτικής ιστορίας των τελευταίων αιώνων. Μιλάμε για κρίσιμη ώρα!! Ας εισχωρήσουμε στην σαθρή και διεστραμένη του διάνοια για να εντρυφήσουμε στο ταλέντο του, που ως ηθοποιός θα χρησιμοποιούσε αργότερα για να κοροΐδέψει από τρίχρονο παιδί μέχρι άγγελο Κυρίου.
Let us follow the first steps of the man who, with his confused speech, his attitude and his general existence, makes us laugh. We see the beginnings of the clown Frosynos-Afrosynos the greatest clown in modern religious history of the last few centuries. It's crunch time!!! Let us penetrate his flimsy and wormy intellect to delve into his talent, which as an actor he would later use to mock from a three-year-old child to an angel of the Lord.