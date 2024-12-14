BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ευφρόσυνο Όνειρο-A Joyful Dream
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 4 months ago

Ας παρακολουθήσουμε τα πρώτα βήματα του άνθρώπου που με την ομιλία του, τον μπερδεμένο λόγο του, την στάση του και γενικά την ύπαρξή του μας κάνει να λυνόμαστε στα γέλια. Βλέπουμε το ξεκίνημα του παλιάτσου Φρόσυνου-Αφρόσυνου του μεγαλύτερου κλόουν της σύγχρονης θρησκευτικής ιστορίας των τελευταίων αιώνων. Μιλάμε για κρίσιμη ώρα!! Ας εισχωρήσουμε στην σαθρή και διεστραμένη του διάνοια για να εντρυφήσουμε στο ταλέντο του, που ως ηθοποιός θα χρησιμοποιούσε αργότερα για να κοροΐδέψει από τρίχρονο παιδί μέχρι άγγελο Κυρίου.

Let us follow the first steps of the man who, with his confused speech, his attitude and his general existence, makes us laugh. We see the beginnings of the clown Frosynos-Afrosynos the greatest clown in modern religious history of the last few centuries. It's crunch time!!! Let us penetrate his flimsy and wormy intellect to delve into his talent, which as an actor he would later use to mock from a three-year-old child to an angel of the Lord.

Keywords
newschurchgreeceheresykoropiefrosynoskalypsodimitriadiillegal cult
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy