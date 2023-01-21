Desperation Or Suicide? US To Encourage Ukraine To Attack Crimea

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
The New York Times is reporting that the Biden Administration is considering giving Ukraine the tools and the green light to attack Russia in Crimea, surmising that a lack of Russian escalation to this point means they will similarly not respond to a US-backed attack. What could go wrong?
