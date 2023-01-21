Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Desperation Or Suicide? US To Encourage Ukraine To Attack Crimea
37 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Streamed on: Jan 19, 2023
The Ron Paul Liberty Report

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

The New York Times is reporting that the Biden Administration is considering giving Ukraine the tools and the green light to attack Russia in Crimea, surmising that a lack of Russian escalation to this point means they will similarly not respond to a US-backed attack. What could go wrong?

Keywords
weaponsrussiasuicideuswarforeign policyafghanistanukrainenatodesperationvietnamencouragezelenskythe ron paul liberty reportattack crimea

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket