LEVEL (2021) - The First Flat Earth Documentary. [24.04.2021]

Are flat earthers insane?Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity?No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family.Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self proclaimed leaders of the world.They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control.We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule.We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix.If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.--'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George SatayanaAlso in same category:Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.And there are much more...--249,710 views Premiered Apr 24, 2021ODD TV - 328K subscribers