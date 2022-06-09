The Destruction of the Old World (2021)

The Destruction of the Old World (Part 2)

by Stolen History

The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.



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