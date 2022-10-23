The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Buried Treasure" HOW ARCHEOLOGY PROVES THE BIBLE If You Can DIG IT!

"The power of the Bible has been demonstrated. The message and power will by no means renounce or whittle down it's claim to be the authoritative expression of God's will and exposition of God's Plan in respects to man, his origins, his present state and his destiny. It takes us back to the earliest time and shows us man as he was, pure, upright, sinless, perfectly adapted to his environment, capable of everlasting life while remaining in harmony with Divine Law. It passes on into history and leads us up to the present, showing us the dark and terrible results of human selfishness, depravity and sin in a world that has largely rejected God and is increasingly so doing. It takes us forward into the future and shows us a world of peace, sin bannished, war a thing of the past, love and good fellowship replacing hate and rancor and jealousy! It shows us the will of God done on earth as it is done in Heaven and God dwelling as it were with men and all Creation at peace. Then it comes back into the present, the time of this world and shows us the means by which that glorious consummation is to be brought about...

"This episode: "Buried Treasure" aired live on November 3, 1999 on KGHP-FM.

Personal note: My two dogs were with me for this extended broadcast filling in 3 hours for Mike, and then my own show for 5 hours total.The other episode is "The Afterlife", not uploaded as of yet. I just loved talking to those faces, two of my own now long buried treasures. :')

Historical background: Evergreen analysis years ahead of it's time, travel through theater of the mind with your host Sid Canoe where every show is a work of art in the humanitarian sphere as we visit various places, persons, principles and things. Like, share and subscribe at your own risk!

Not many KGHP-FM broadcasters captured every minute of every one of their own live community radio broadcasts. Neither was Sid Canoe able to do this, but he gave it a good effort, so please forgive any missing portions of text as he reads from various scientific and Bible student texts...

For a year and a half, Zidkenu worked as an after hours volunteer at a high school community radio station as host of a family reggae show called "The New Adventures of Sid Canoe. He occasionally discussed Bible topics. Then a new manager came in with an atheist sidekick and began a campaign of harassement and defamation against Zid because they didn't like him talking about God on the air.

Zid was fired for refusing to run a commercial they ordered him to play "without comment" which seven times stated that Zidkenu was "the devil". Then they defamed him in the local press, saying he had traits of the devil. Zid had the support of co-workers and fans, but the school sided with the new manager, citing concerns about "the separation of Church and State".

For his part, Zidkenu had helped the station as an unpaid volunteer, providing professional expertise and technical assistance to the same pair who attacked him. Zidkenu has always tried to do what was right, even in the face of malicious persecution. The American Center for Law and Justice agreed to take the case, and KIRO radio invited him to be a guest - but then Al Gore and George Bush tied in Florida and all the lawyers and media flew south.

Jesus said: "It is enough for the student to be like his teacher, and the servant like his master. If the head of the house has been called Beelzebub, how much more the members of his household!" Matthew 10:25 NIV

