© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Iran releases information about its new plasma weapons.
It's not laser based, and it is said that right now, only Iran has perfected this technology
Could this be a game-changer?
A report from a while back:Breaking/Exclusive: Iranian confirmation of UFO-Keshe Plasma Technology pushes talks with Washington
https://veteranstoday.com/2021/02/15/breaking-exclusive-iranian-confirmation-of-ufo-keshe-plasma-technology-pushes-talks-with-washington/
Source @SonOfEnos
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/