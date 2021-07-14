© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1697 - Braydon Smith - Report on the crime
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • July 14, 2021
Braydon was home alone and on the phone with his mother, when a group, which included Hall, broke in and forced him into a closet. Braydon exited the closet, found a machete, and struck Hall in the head. Hall kicked Braydon in the stomach and the side of the head, before realizing that his wound, which was bleeding significantly, was serious. Hall then dropped the Playstation and Television he was carrying, and fled the scene.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.