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The Anglo - Saxon Mission - Bill Ryan - Part 1 of 2 (subtítulos español)
vari3dad3s
vari3dad3s
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363 views • June 15, 2020

A presentation on the testimony of a witness who was present at the plans that the Illuminati have for planet Earth. This witness attended a "special" meeting in the city of London in June 2005. In January 2010, Project Camelot received 11 pages of information from a whistleblower who was physically present at a high-level meeting in London in 2005. What was discussed is chilling to the bone. Witness Interview transcript: https://projectcamelot.org/lang/en/anglo_saxon_mission_interview_transcript_en.html Other languages: https://projectcamelot.org/anglo_saxon_mission.html Español: Una presentación sobre el testimonio de un testigo que estuvo presente, en los planes que los iluminati tienen para el planeta Tierra. Este testigo asistió a una reunión "especial" en la ciudad de Londres en Junio de 2005. En enero de 2010, el Proyecto Camelot recibió 11 páginas de información de un informante que estuvo presente físicamente en una reunión de altos cargos en la ciudad de Londres, el año 2005. Lo que se discutió es escalofriante hasta los huesos. Transcripción de la entrevista:

http://projectcamelot.org/lang/es/anglo_saxon_mission_interview_transcript_es.html                                            

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cabalagendavirusplaniluminatimasonesguerramundoproject camelotcovidbill ryanproject avalon
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