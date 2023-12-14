Nicole - Chapter 11 - Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook - New Chapter Every Day!

Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/sanctuary-of-the-chosen

More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel





In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe





“You’re so quiet, Ari. Can’t you tell me what’s bothering you? Please, darling…”





Nicole tossed her long, blond hair back. It just touched the shoulders of the soft-pink silk suit that graced her slender five-feet-nine-inch frame. With high heels, she was slightly taller than Ari. Meticulously groomed and a perfectionist with her makeup, she habitually wore the latest Parisian fashions yet never seemed overdressed. She looked intently into Ari’s dark and troubled eyes.





Ari avoided her gaze and turned to stare at the profusion of red and yellow tulips blooming next to the small sidewalk café where they were seated at Le Petit Pont. Just beyond the narrow strip of flowers and close-cropped lawn, the heavy afternoon traffic crawled sluggishly along Quai Montebello bordering the river Seine. In the background rose the majestic spires of Notre Dame.





“It’s nothing, Niki,” said Ari unconvincingly, taking another sip from his glass and keeping his eyes glued on the traffic. “Nothing at all.”





“Don’t say it’s nothing when I can see what it’s doing to you!” Nicole’s deep blue eyes searched his face in concern as he continued to stare past her in silence. “Please, love…”





Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app