© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Navarro exposes Fauci for weaponizing COVID19 and funding the Wuhan lab
Follow
1
Share
Report
110 views • May 10, 2021
He calls him the father of the virus and says that Fauci has killed millions if the virus came from the lab - and he is 99.9 % sure it did.
https://t.me/QlobalChangeUSA/23018
https://t.me/QlobalChangeUSA/23018
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.