JAMES RED PILLS AMERICA

EPIC ROUNDTABLE: Mike Adams HHR Update, Dave X22 Report, Sean SGT Report, Clay Clark ThriveTime. [great video]



MIND-BLOWING Round Table Discussion with an AWESOME PANEL of Patriots, like Mike Adams of the Health Ranger Report, Dave at X22 Report, Sean over at SGT Report and Clay Clark at the Thrive Time Show - all interviewed by the fantastic Charlene Bollinger! What an EPIC gathering of some of the most well-informed Patriots we ALL know! This is a DO NOT MISS episode, Patriots!



These truly are AMAZING and GLORIOUS times we live in and I am so proud to be an American during this amazing time! JUST WAIT until you hear the entire interview, Patriots, you are going to be happier than you have been in a while! What is all the hype about?! WATCH and you will find out! WWG1WGA! In order for us to walk through the take-down that's about to happen people need to be exposed to the evil and agenda planned against us. In order for us to go through the biblical changes about to happen, we need to see the EVIL. The kind of evil we let take a run at our freedom for decades while we got distracted with social media, sports, TV, movies and working. We fell asleep at the wheel and let corruption run-a-muck for decade after decade after decade. It’s time to wake up so we can cross the finish line. The best is yet to come! Let's travel down this VIRAL MIND-BLOWING Rabbit Hole, shall we now, Patriots?!