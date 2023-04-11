Executing politicians guilty of mass murder with their measures because a fair trial is impossible STOP THE MASS MURDERERS NOW!!! 2023-04-11 12-21

How To Show Lockdowns Are Killing More People Than The Virushttps://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/how-to-show-americans-lockdowns-are-killing-more-people-than-the-virus/
Strategic Intelligence
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1G0X000006O6EHUA0?tab=publications
Rishi Sunak | World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/people/rishi-sunak
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secretary_of_State_for_Health_and_Social_Care
Health Minister: We must build back better to help NHS | Express & Star
https://www.expressandstar.com/news/voices/in-depth/2020/12/23/health-minister-we-must-build-back-better-to-help-nhs/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.