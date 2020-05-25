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Lomanis- Kiss Your Ass Goodbye,432,(Song For Our Time)LYRICS
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26 views • May 25, 2020
CHORUS
Kiss your ass goodbye,time to get down on your knees for the saving grace,
No need to ask why,signs are all around you please,take the saving grace,
Ice cream for everybody,for the zombie sleepathon,
While the truthers all just live in make believe,
And whats with counter culture and the alien porn movies,
Enjoy yourself,no one's gonna take our places,
He didn't see it comin, went on a gonzo gun rampage,
Cause the truths the biggest lie in history,
He pinned his hopes on change,pinned his hopes on the tv,
He's gonna glow,and dont you know its time to,
CHORUS
When i get over this hang over,gonna start a revolution,
With this nut job and my sports stars on sick leave,
The natural cycle's over,it had no effect you see,
The mind escapes,off to a sexy magic spell,
Hangin with joe public,cause he really cracks me up,
And we're waiting for planet x to return,
Live like kings and queens,but the bronx got the winning team,
Its time to go,so pucker up,its time to
CHORUS
Say hello to lovin,say hello to smiles,say hello to the oldest livin style,
Here there is no master,nothing to make you afraid,
Everything glows,so pucker up its time to
CHORUS
Savin,savin just for the savin
Kiss your ass goodbye,time to get down on your knees for the saving grace,
No need to ask why,signs are all around you please,take the saving grace,
Ice cream for everybody,for the zombie sleepathon,
While the truthers all just live in make believe,
And whats with counter culture and the alien porn movies,
Enjoy yourself,no one's gonna take our places,
He didn't see it comin, went on a gonzo gun rampage,
Cause the truths the biggest lie in history,
He pinned his hopes on change,pinned his hopes on the tv,
He's gonna glow,and dont you know its time to,
CHORUS
When i get over this hang over,gonna start a revolution,
With this nut job and my sports stars on sick leave,
The natural cycle's over,it had no effect you see,
The mind escapes,off to a sexy magic spell,
Hangin with joe public,cause he really cracks me up,
And we're waiting for planet x to return,
Live like kings and queens,but the bronx got the winning team,
Its time to go,so pucker up,its time to
CHORUS
Say hello to lovin,say hello to smiles,say hello to the oldest livin style,
Here there is no master,nothing to make you afraid,
Everything glows,so pucker up its time to
CHORUS
Savin,savin just for the savin
Keywords
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