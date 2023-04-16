Live Chat with Paul; -123- Alien Interview Madness + Faked Alien + 18wheels new video analyzed

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Alien Interviews - how gullible are you? UFO frauds just say cover up or gov disinfo to hide their own lies [00:01:57] (1c) Paul talks about what hes been up to since the last live.. New 4k camera and getting the TOTC on to podcasts like apple and Spotify to see if can bypass googles suppression of channel. [00:11:47] (2) Main Topic Begins - DARPA and the Space Watch procs and cons of it. Clips from McGowan. [00:22:00] (2b) side-tracked chat - Don't Look Up Movie and how bang on it shows the dumbing down and shills in Media and Science and UFOLOGY, [00:56:00] (3) Lehto new UFO video analysis he claims torch.. Paul claims a LED F*** see show to find out! [01:04:30] (3b) Paul looks up possible object to match shape and colors. Drones and LED kites top of the list.. but later Paul IDs something and changes direction on solution [01:50:00] (4) Paul short break for toilet [01:51:50] (5) Paul is back and now covers FOIA from Blackvault on unknown UAP cases on their DB [01:59:00] (6) Paul mentions a new 2023 UFO documentary with Leslie Kean claiming her best UFO mate is Dr Greer FFS! and Lue with other talking heads claiming the Puerto Rico thermal UFO was real and went in to the sea.. BS! it was 2 chinese lanterns rotating against a cooler sea background so camera adjusted. [02:04:00] (7) Ron James who tried to befriend Secureteam and Thirdphaseofmoon to promote his movies failed big time and works for MUFON should of been sacked. Is still promoting his new shill documentary via MUFON full of shills like Lue, Dolan, Mike Bara, etc [02:20:00] (7b) TPOM stats show a dying channel with 2600 to 10K views of 802000 subs! [02:30:00] (7c) Resume Ron and MUFON break down.. Bio of Ron! [02:35:00] (8) Alien Interview video.. Paul proves why its a HOAX and most likely silicon puppet. [02:39:00] (8b) Paul turns on menu player hider.. with CTL-M [03:03:00] (9) Paul analyzes 19Wheels latest video using filters to bring out details.. listen to what Paul suggests it is. Is it a Bird is it a plane..? etc [03:08:00] (9b) Filters now show clearly the objects filmed [03:14:00] (9c) The best filter found and Paul zooms and steps frames to see the IR whites arent straight line. [03:24:00] (9d) Paul looks up geese facts and if they fly silently at night [03:52:52] (10) Paul has another short break [03:56:00] (11) The Alien Interview by Lawrence R Spencer.. Paul proves its all HOAXED showing the errors and disclaimer its FICTION! [05:02:00] (12) Gabber joins the side chat not voice and debates the interview was real from the nurse and messed with by Spencer and souls are real. Paul says 0 evidence she send anything at all and souls experiment with weight was flawed. Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

