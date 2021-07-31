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Dr. Robert Malone Issues Dire Warning Concerning the Latest Data on the CV-19 Shots.
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1296 views • July 31, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, has sounded the alarm for months about the experimental COVID vaccine campaign. He now warns that we’ve potentially reached a worst case scenario, whereby the experimental COVID-19 shots actually make the virus more dangerous. If the latest data is valid, he says the COVID vaccine campaign MUST be stopped.
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
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