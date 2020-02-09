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Paul Craig Roberts: USA is Ready to Nuke China and Russia
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102 views • February 09, 2020
Dr. Paul Craig Roberts discusses how far US aggression has brought the world to the brink of thermonuclear war due to the encirclement of China and Russia with missile defense bases which can be used offensively as part of a nuclear first strike.
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Show Notes
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/05/05/sauron-rules-washington
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/05/03/n-korean-crisis-really
https://www.rt.com/news/386276-us-missile-shield-russia-strike
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/04/us-forces-preparing-sudden-nuclear.html
Websites
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org
Books
https://www.amazon.com/Paul-Craig-Roberts/e/B001ITWVPE/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_2?qid=1494260819&sr=8-2
About the Guest
Paul Craig Roberts has had careers in scholarship and academia, journalism, public service, and business. He is chairman of The Institute for Political Economy.
Dr. Roberts has held numerous academic appointments including the William E. Simon Chair in Political Economy in the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He has contributed chapters to numerous books and has published many articles in journals of scholarship. He has testified before committees of Congress on 30 occasions.
Dr. Roberts was associate editor and columnist for The Wall Street Journal and columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He was a nationally syndicated columnist for Creators Syndicate in Los Angeles. In 1992 he received the Warren Brookes Award for Excellence in Journalism. In 1993 the Forbes Media Guide ranked him as one of the top seven journalists in the United States.
President Reagan appointed Dr. Roberts Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and he was confirmed in office by the U.S. Senate. From 1975 to 1978, Dr. Roberts served on the congressional staff where he drafted the Kemp-Roth bill and played a leading role in developing bipartisan support for a supply-side economic policy. After leaving the Treasury, he served as a consultant to the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Dr. Roberts was awarded the Treasury Department’s Meritorious Service Award for “his outstanding contributions to the formulation of United States economic policy.”
In 1987 the French government recognized him as “the artisan of a renewal in economic science and policy after half a century of state interventionism” and inducted him into the Legion of Honor.
He is listed in Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in the World.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/05/05/sauron-rules-washington
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/05/03/n-korean-crisis-really
https://www.rt.com/news/386276-us-missile-shield-russia-strike
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/04/us-forces-preparing-sudden-nuclear.html
Websites
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org
Books
https://www.amazon.com/Paul-Craig-Roberts/e/B001ITWVPE/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_2?qid=1494260819&sr=8-2
About the Guest
Paul Craig Roberts has had careers in scholarship and academia, journalism, public service, and business. He is chairman of The Institute for Political Economy.
Dr. Roberts has held numerous academic appointments including the William E. Simon Chair in Political Economy in the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He has contributed chapters to numerous books and has published many articles in journals of scholarship. He has testified before committees of Congress on 30 occasions.
Dr. Roberts was associate editor and columnist for The Wall Street Journal and columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He was a nationally syndicated columnist for Creators Syndicate in Los Angeles. In 1992 he received the Warren Brookes Award for Excellence in Journalism. In 1993 the Forbes Media Guide ranked him as one of the top seven journalists in the United States.
President Reagan appointed Dr. Roberts Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and he was confirmed in office by the U.S. Senate. From 1975 to 1978, Dr. Roberts served on the congressional staff where he drafted the Kemp-Roth bill and played a leading role in developing bipartisan support for a supply-side economic policy. After leaving the Treasury, he served as a consultant to the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Dr. Roberts was awarded the Treasury Department’s Meritorious Service Award for “his outstanding contributions to the formulation of United States economic policy.”
In 1987 the French government recognized him as “the artisan of a renewal in economic science and policy after half a century of state interventionism” and inducted him into the Legion of Honor.
He is listed in Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in the World.
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