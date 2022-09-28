Gay Man Throws Fire At School Board Over Rainbow Agenda | Ep. 17

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A California man is trending right now after lighting up a school board over its directive to sexually indoctrinate children, but what makes this viral moment different is the organization the man proudly represents.
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