© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Importance of Nurses Feeling Safe to Speak Out with Jenna Platt
Follow
2
Share
Report
53 views • May 15, 2021
SOURCE: Pandemic Podcast
Today I’ll be talking to Jenna Platt, a qualified nurse whose professional experience has centred mainly around care for the elderly, but who is probably better known to her 26,000 Instagram followers as ‘That Nurse Who Asks Questions’.
Questioning the Government’s Coronavirus response takes a certain amount of bravery, but for members of the nursing community it takes an extra level of courage that so far has been quite rare.
However, as Jenna can no doubt attest, the number of those willing to speak up is growing significantly, and their voices are becoming harder to silence and ignore.
Over the course of the last few months, Jenna has found that she’s unintentionally become a focal point for other nurses who share her concerns, with thousands reaching out to her.
She gained this standing initially by going on long walks to support nurses and raise awareness that it is OK to ask questions. And it could be argued that a willingness to speak out is needed more in the community Jenna has come to represent than just about anywhere else.
Join me at 5pm (UK time) when we’ll be discussing the pressures nurses are facing and why it’s so important that they have a voice.
Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast for all future updates http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/danjgregory
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/danjgregory
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/danjgregory
Today I’ll be talking to Jenna Platt, a qualified nurse whose professional experience has centred mainly around care for the elderly, but who is probably better known to her 26,000 Instagram followers as ‘That Nurse Who Asks Questions’.
Questioning the Government’s Coronavirus response takes a certain amount of bravery, but for members of the nursing community it takes an extra level of courage that so far has been quite rare.
However, as Jenna can no doubt attest, the number of those willing to speak up is growing significantly, and their voices are becoming harder to silence and ignore.
Over the course of the last few months, Jenna has found that she’s unintentionally become a focal point for other nurses who share her concerns, with thousands reaching out to her.
She gained this standing initially by going on long walks to support nurses and raise awareness that it is OK to ask questions. And it could be argued that a willingness to speak out is needed more in the community Jenna has come to represent than just about anywhere else.
Join me at 5pm (UK time) when we’ll be discussing the pressures nurses are facing and why it’s so important that they have a voice.
Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast for all future updates http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/danjgregory
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/danjgregory
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/danjgregory
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.