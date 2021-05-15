BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Importance of Nurses Feeling Safe to Speak Out with Jenna Platt
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
53 views • May 15, 2021
SOURCE: Pandemic Podcast

Today I’ll be talking to Jenna Platt, a qualified nurse whose professional experience has centred mainly around care for the elderly, but who is probably better known to her 26,000 Instagram followers as ‘That Nurse Who Asks Questions’.

Questioning the Government’s Coronavirus response takes a certain amount of bravery, but for members of the nursing community it takes an extra level of courage that so far has been quite rare.

However, as Jenna can no doubt attest, the number of those willing to speak up is growing significantly, and their voices are becoming harder to silence and ignore.

Over the course of the last few months, Jenna has found that she’s unintentionally become a focal point for other nurses who share her concerns, with thousands reaching out to her.

She gained this standing initially by going on long walks to support nurses and raise awareness that it is OK to ask questions. And it could be argued that a willingness to speak out is needed more in the community Jenna has come to represent than just about anywhere else.

Join me at 5pm (UK time) when we’ll be discussing the pressures nurses are facing and why it’s so important that they have a voice.

Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast for all future updates http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/danjgregory
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/danjgregory
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/danjgregory
Keywords
nwonursingcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Researchers: Exercise Alters Brain Chemistry Within Minutes, and Brain Structure Over Years

Researchers: Exercise Alters Brain Chemistry Within Minutes, and Brain Structure Over Years

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The high-stakes battle over medical trust and parental rights

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The high-stakes battle over medical trust and parental rights

Belle Carter
Study: Vanillin From Vanilla Shows Antioxidant, Antibacterial Potential for Wound Care

Study: Vanillin From Vanilla Shows Antioxidant, Antibacterial Potential for Wound Care

Coco Somers
Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ava Grace
Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Coco Somers
How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy