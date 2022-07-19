Consciousness Today - Episode 1 - Mental Illness Running the World. The Solution is Never at the Level of the Problem 7_14_2022

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Consciousness Today is an ongoing conversation about our current state of collective consciousness on Earth. This episode is about How Mentall Illness is Runing the World. I will be discussing the differnet dynamics of life currently and talk about some direction in bringing our lives back into more harmony and what we can do about the influencing forces in our lives.