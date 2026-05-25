Nicaragua to Belize: Finding Your Freedom Haven Before the Grid Goes Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The grid is going to go down, folks. The question is, where will you be standing when the lights flicker out for good? Hopefully, you’ll be somewhere warm, with people you trust, holding real assets. In today’s vlog, Jeff Berwick and Michael Cobb from ECI Development talk about building secure, off-grid and eco-friendly communities in Nicaragua and reveal a brand new offshore opportunity for freedom seekers in Belize.
Join LIVE Belize Reveal: https://info.ecidevelopment.com/belize-farmsteads-reveal-webinar/The-Dollar-Vigilante
Nicaragua Escape Hatch: https://dollarvigilante.com/2025/03/28/nicaragua-the-hidden-gem-in-central-america-and-incredible-opportunities-for-defecting-from-the-west/
ECI Development | https://ecidevelopment.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe