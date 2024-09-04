BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NO LONGER A CONSPIRACY THEORY☭ CONFIRMED THE FEMINIST MOVEMENT WAS PUSHED BY THE CIA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
491 views • 8 months ago

First, the current bunch of hot garbage:


Apalachee High School Shooter is identified as Colt Gray. He will be tried as an adult.


For anyone calling for gun control after this shooting, I'd like to remind you that 14 y/o's already can not legally own guns.


https://x.com/ElephantCivics/status/1831439787288662162


No Longer A Conspiracy Theory. CONFIRMED The Feminism Movement Was Pushed By The CIA


“Through the Congress for Cultural Freedom in the 60s and 70s , the CIA was pushing feminism through, roughly 40 different publications around the world.”


“The Congress for Cultural Freedom, which was a widespread CIA program that went around the world in dozens of countries and had hundreds of magazines, newspaper outlets, all pushing feminism. — This was like a broad effort during the cold war to kinda differentiate western liberal values from Russia.”


“Gloria Steinem was like a CIA operative”


Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1831349030070497660


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/79xlf1

Keywords
feminismciaconspiracy theorypsy-opgun grabschool shooterappalachiagloria steinemlive exercisemulti pronged attackcolt gray
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy