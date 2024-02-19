Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5 Reasons This Ex-Atheist Believes the Bible is True | Apologetics Video Shorts
channel image
Chance of Wonder
7 Subscribers
97 views
Published 15 hours ago

See the full post: https://chanceofwonder.com/5-reasons-this-ex-atheist-believes-the-bible-is-true-apologetics-video-shorts/

* Our newest book shows kids the Bible squares with science: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u

* Connect with us: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/i


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at the links above!

Keywords
bibleapologeticschristianitybig bangchristian testimonybible and sciencetextual criticismresurrection of jesusirreducible complexitiesbible and historyex-atheistevidence for bible

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket