[Premiered Aug 15, 2022] CuttingEdge: Supernatural Flashpoint Flash Back AT Midnight

8/15-16/202211ish/12ish’EST

Tonight, we take a step into the Supernatural where what seems irrational to some to others it’s just superstitious archaic and primitive. But as much as modern man wants to deny the Supernatural man has tried to define it through his own might of social psychology, psychiatry, chemistry, mathematics, biology, medicine, physics, astronomy, geology, and some (fudged up) history to help explain and preserve mental stability in the face of the unexplained. Supernatural Flashpoint Flash Back At Midnight will be covering Nuclear Techs who see strange things, UAP’s/UFO’s and high strangeness in the skies, and checking in with our evil doers at DEVOS and the World Economic Forum. Sasquatch/Bigfoot and Baal worship to boot not to mention the creepy creepers at the RCC and lots more.





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