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EMERGENCY: Dr. Breggin Exposes WHO Blueprint For Global Healthcare Control
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5563 views • February 19, 2022
Urgent update on World Health Organization blueprint and current actions that are seizing control of healthcare worldwide, bypassing representative elected officials and national democracies as well as established medical protocols and ethics.
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