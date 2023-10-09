One Man’s Mission to Save Lives by Inventing Easy-to-Use Anti-Choking Device - Arthur Lih

Arthur Lih was deeply moved when he heard about a seven year-old boy who passed away after choking on a grape. It was such a tragic and avoidable death. Arthur was so struck by this story that he was determined to invent a device that could easily and quickly remove blockages from a child’s airway in the event that they were choking. Hence, LifeVac was born! As the CEO of LifeVac, Arthur explains that one child dies from choking every five days - but anyone is at risk of choking and can be helped via the LifeVac. LifeVac can also easily be used on the elderly, wheelchair bound, and heavier set people. Arthur has donated many LifeVac devices to schools around the country and says he will not rest until there is one full year where no child dies from choking.







TAKEAWAYS





Up to ten children die every year in school from choking





LifeVac is easy to use and operate even when someone is panicking while using the device during a choking scenario





The Heimlich Maneuver often doesn’t work, whereas the LifeVac is much easier, safer, and quicker in many instances





LifeVac is available as an at home kit or travel kit, and a discount is offered when using the code word TINA at checkout







