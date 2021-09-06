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We'll Be Back
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20 views • September 06, 2021
Often when people talk about the Rapture, they think about going to Heaven, and that’s it. We'll have our new and improved bodies. We’re done with life on Earth. Right?
Nope! We will return with Jesus for the magnificent Millennial Kingdom.
In Case of Emergency: A Treasury of Bible Study Resources
Free PDF download at my blog: http://juliettefoxcroft.blogspot.com
Social Media:
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Blog: http://juliettefoxcroft.blogspot.com
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USA.Life: https://usa.life/juliettefoxcroft
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Twitter: www.twitter.com/jfoxcroftauthor
Podcasts on Castbox, Stitcher, Spotify, and Apple.
Videos on YouTube, Brand New Tube, Brighteon, BitChute, and Rumble.
Nope! We will return with Jesus for the magnificent Millennial Kingdom.
In Case of Emergency: A Treasury of Bible Study Resources
Free PDF download at my blog: http://juliettefoxcroft.blogspot.com
Social Media:
Website: https://juliettefoxcroft.weebly.com
Blog: http://juliettefoxcroft.blogspot.com
Gab: https://gab.com/juliettefoxcroft
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/juliettefoxcroft
USA.Life: https://usa.life/juliettefoxcroft
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/JulietteFoxcroft
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jfoxcroftauthor
Podcasts on Castbox, Stitcher, Spotify, and Apple.
Videos on YouTube, Brand New Tube, Brighteon, BitChute, and Rumble.
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