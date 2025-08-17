BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Babylon is fallen: roman catholic church is a 'criminal syndicate'
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
647 followers
88 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Moon_landing_lol

According to the Bible, the roman catholic church is Mystery Babylon the great, the mother of harlots and abominations of the earth in Revelation 17 and 18. Further, Jordan Maxwell who has researched the Vatican claims that the babylonian roman catholic church is a ‘criminal syndicate’. 

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuajordan maxwellson of godroman catholic churchyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightycriminal syndicateanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
