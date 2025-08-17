Babylon is fallen: roman catholic church is a 'criminal syndicate'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Moon_landing_lol
According to the Bible, the roman catholic church is Mystery Babylon the great, the mother of harlots and abominations of the earth in Revelation 17 and 18. Further, Jordan Maxwell who has researched the Vatican claims that the babylonian roman catholic church is a ‘criminal syndicate’.