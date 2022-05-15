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One World Government Scientific Dictatorship 75th World Health Assembly
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34 views • May 15, 2022
Sam and Jennifer discus the One World Government Scientific Dictatorship, The WHO will be hosting its annual meeting, the 75th World Health Assembly, May 22-28 in Geneva, Switzerland, attended by delegates from at least 194 nations. It is during this Assembly that members will be voting on the amendments that will hand over additional sovereignty, control and legal authority to the World Health Organization. The WHO, if these amendments are approved, will obtain the authority to declare an international health emergency, overriding national governments. The COVID-19 Vaccine digital IDs being sold as a Human Right and much more…
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Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
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https://twitter.com/deCofactors
https://jenniferdepew.com/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to:
https://twitter.com/roadtoserfdom3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uApM_HckvY
https://www.patreon.com/Roadtoserfdom3
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
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https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
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