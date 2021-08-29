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The Bomb in the Brain: Brain Development and Violence with Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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319 views • August 29, 2021
Stefan Molyneux, philosopher and host of Freedomain Radio talks about the wide ranging effects of Domestic Violence especially as it relates to brain development in childhood. The Toronto DV 2014 Symposium was organized and hosted by Attila Vinczer. http://torontodv.com/

The Bomb In The Brain Series
http://www.bombinthebrain.com

Special thanks to Studio Brule for the A/V: https://www.youtube.com/user/StudioBrule

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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