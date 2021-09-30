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Operation GARNET & FREE | Turning Point USA/UofSC Gun Safety Class & Range Day
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91 views • September 30, 2021
What a tremendous time to be alive! Operation Garnet and Free was a success!
Fernando Coelho, owner of Panteao Sportsman's Club, sponsored and hosted a gun safety training to teach college students who are part of the University of South Carolina chapter of Turning Point USA how to handle firearms. The class was taught and co-sponsored by Jay Harris and the Champion Defense L.L.C team of instructors on Saturday, September 25th, 2021.
Congressman Joe Wilson even stopped by to encourage and support our efforts to train the next generation of gun owners and Republic keepers 🇺🇸
Special thanks to our many sponsors: Ruger, Walker's, The Melting Pot, Cigar Militia, Palmetto Payroll Solutions, Jacob Grey, Galeana Automotive Group, Caring Healthcare, Lake Country L.L.C., Personal Defense World, Panteao Productions, and 2A For Today!
Fernando Coelho, owner of Panteao Sportsman's Club, sponsored and hosted a gun safety training to teach college students who are part of the University of South Carolina chapter of Turning Point USA how to handle firearms. The class was taught and co-sponsored by Jay Harris and the Champion Defense L.L.C team of instructors on Saturday, September 25th, 2021.
Congressman Joe Wilson even stopped by to encourage and support our efforts to train the next generation of gun owners and Republic keepers 🇺🇸
Special thanks to our many sponsors: Ruger, Walker's, The Melting Pot, Cigar Militia, Palmetto Payroll Solutions, Jacob Grey, Galeana Automotive Group, Caring Healthcare, Lake Country L.L.C., Personal Defense World, Panteao Productions, and 2A For Today!
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