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Politicians Own Stock in Vax Companies
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501 views • December 23, 2021
It seems the same politicians that mandate us to be vaccinated are the same people that make money off those “mandates.” These are the same people that push so called “vaccine passports”, which they also make money from mandating and “legalizing”. They are all corrupt, as well as anyone making money off masks (as it says right on the box do nothing to stop disease) and plexiglass, which stops nothing.
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