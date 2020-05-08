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MK ULTRA 2020 REMOTE MIND CONTROL THROUGH AMAZON CIA CLOUD COMPUTING ELECTRONIC BRAIN LINK
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171 views • May 08, 2020
WE ARE ALL TARGETS
1. BRAIN TO CLOUD COMPUTER INTERFACE USING NEURALNANOROBOTICS:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2019.00112/full
2. Human Systems Roadmap Review
https://defenseinnovationmarketplace.dtic.mil/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/2018_coi_humansystems_final_roadmap_distro_a_onr_43_3712_18.pdf
3. Sentient World Simulation (SWS): A Continuously Running Model of the Real World
https://krannert.purdue.edu/academics/mis/workshop/AC2_100606.pdf
4. DETERRENCE IN THE 21st CENTURY: AN EFFECTS-BASED APPROACH IN AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD:
http://nsiteam.com/social/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Deterrence-in-the-21st-Century-An-Effects-Based-Approach-in-an-Interconnected-World-Volume-I.pdf
5. UNMANNED SYSTEMS INTEGRATED 2017-2042 DEFENSE RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING:
https://www.defensedaily.com/wp-content/uploads/post_attachment/206477.pdf
6. Official US defence and NATO documents confirm that autonomous weapon systems will kill targets, including civilians
https://www.blacklistednews.com/ (article has been deleted, I wonder why?)
7. Big Data, Analytics & Artificial Intelligence The Future of Health Care is Here
https://www.gehealthcare.com/static/pulse/uploads/2016/12/GE-Healthcare-White-Paper_FINAL.pdf
1. BRAIN TO CLOUD COMPUTER INTERFACE USING NEURALNANOROBOTICS:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2019.00112/full
2. Human Systems Roadmap Review
https://defenseinnovationmarketplace.dtic.mil/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/2018_coi_humansystems_final_roadmap_distro_a_onr_43_3712_18.pdf
3. Sentient World Simulation (SWS): A Continuously Running Model of the Real World
https://krannert.purdue.edu/academics/mis/workshop/AC2_100606.pdf
4. DETERRENCE IN THE 21st CENTURY: AN EFFECTS-BASED APPROACH IN AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD:
http://nsiteam.com/social/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Deterrence-in-the-21st-Century-An-Effects-Based-Approach-in-an-Interconnected-World-Volume-I.pdf
5. UNMANNED SYSTEMS INTEGRATED 2017-2042 DEFENSE RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING:
https://www.defensedaily.com/wp-content/uploads/post_attachment/206477.pdf
6. Official US defence and NATO documents confirm that autonomous weapon systems will kill targets, including civilians
https://www.blacklistednews.com/ (article has been deleted, I wonder why?)
7. Big Data, Analytics & Artificial Intelligence The Future of Health Care is Here
https://www.gehealthcare.com/static/pulse/uploads/2016/12/GE-Healthcare-White-Paper_FINAL.pdf
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