TransDimensional Mapping Lecture 2 A Look at Mapping Examples in Remote Viewing

In this second lecture on TransDimensional Mapping, Birdie Jaworski dives deeper into her Mapping techniques that enhance remote viewing sessions by uncovering hidden connections within data.





With insightful examples from both her students and personal experiences, Birdie demonstrates how Mapping can be effectively used to clarify and streamline the remote viewing process. By identifying patterns, connections, and reducing the noise of competing storylines and metaphors, Mapping helps create a clearer, more cohesive narrative around the target experience.





Whether you’re a seasoned remote viewer or new to the field, this lecture offers invaluable insights into a powerful tool for refining your sessions and achieving more accurate results.





Visit Birdie's site at:

https://www.norivets.com





The first lecture in this series is available here:

• TransDimensional Mapping: A Novel App...