BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TransDimensional Mapping Lecture 2 A Look at Mapping Examples in Remote Viewing
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
128 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 7 months ago

In this second lecture on TransDimensional Mapping, Birdie Jaworski dives deeper into her Mapping techniques that enhance remote viewing sessions by uncovering hidden connections within data.


With insightful examples from both her students and personal experiences, Birdie demonstrates how Mapping can be effectively used to clarify and streamline the remote viewing process. By identifying patterns, connections, and reducing the noise of competing storylines and metaphors, Mapping helps create a clearer, more cohesive narrative around the target experience.


Whether you’re a seasoned remote viewer or new to the field, this lecture offers invaluable insights into a powerful tool for refining your sessions and achieving more accurate results.


Visit Birdie's site at:

https://www.norivets.com


The first lecture in this series is available here:

• TransDimensional Mapping: A Novel App...

Keywords
ufosremote viewingbirdie jaworski
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy