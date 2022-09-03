What Would America Be Like Now If Biden Hadn’t Taken Office?

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(Sept 3, 2022) Wayne Allyn Root asks: Can you imagine how great America would be if Trump were President instead of Biden? We’d be looking at incredible prosperity instead of recession!
Real America's Voice:
https://rumble.com/v1iirbv-what-would-america-be-like-now-if-biden-hadnt-taken-office.html