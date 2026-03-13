DEATH JAB DESTROYS ENTIRE TV STATION

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* **Mel McLaughlin:** Triple vaccinated (brand unspecified); Lung cancer
* **Edwina Bartholomew:** Vaccinated (Pfizer); Chronic myeloid leukemia
* **Natalie Barr:** AstraZeneca; Skin cancer and osteomyelitis
* **Denham Hitchcock:** Pfizer; Pericarditis
* **David Koch:** AstraZeneca; Glaucoma
* **Sue Ellbourne:** (brand unspecified); Pancreatic cancer
* **Jess Willmott:** (brand unspecified); Brain cancer and breast cancer