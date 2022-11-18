Donald Trump Presidential Run Announcement: Promises a Golden Age if we Work Together to Throw Out the Tyrants

Donald Trump announced his run for the 2024 presidential election on November 15, 2022. He promises us a "Golden Age" if we stay united and work together to throw out the tyrannical Cabal.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
