GOD TOLD ME "TIME IS BEING COMPRESSED" PT2 - WHAT MAY LIE JUST AHEAD - 2 PETER 3:10 - RBTV45

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REVELATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 45
NOTE:
In this podcast, we share much more about what God recently revealed to Augusto and what it could mean for us on planet Earth in the years just ahead. The information shared in this program is not intended to cause you to fear, but to educate you regarding some things that are getting ready to take place. Please share it with others and draw close to God.
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064