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WATER AND OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES ARE ROB AND RESALE TO PUBLIC BY OUR SATANIC GOVERNMENT WORLDWIDE
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41 views • December 28, 2020
WATER AND OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES ARE ROB AND RESALE TO PUBLIC BY OUR SATANIC GOVERNMENT WORLDWIDE
Keywords
agenda 21wake upevent 201vaccines are slow poisoncreator creations rob and sell it back to ustotal involvement os our sick governmentthe zionist world bankits all about controlthey are making us sickworld ruled by satanic governmentun is a satanic hubwho cdc is killing usplease go through elders of zionist protocolgmo in our foodair has been poisoning gasessatanic education system is brainwashing our childrens
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