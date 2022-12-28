Are you or a loved one suffering from the truth being released by the Twitter files? Are you considering trashing the new Tesla that you recently bought in an attempt to help defeat "climate change" as you drive through five feet of snow? Well, you may need to be diagnosed to see if you have the latest disease that is being pushed by the globalists.

Will you need to get a vaccination or boosters to help you survive this horrible disease? Who knows. But perhaps you may have Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome. Will the FDA approve this pill to help defeat this syndrome that is affecting millions of snowflake liberals from around the globe? Thanks to Apoctoz on Twitter for informing me of this new disease.

https://twitter.com/Apoctoz/status/1608185806690074629

